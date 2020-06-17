Police appeal for information on Harley Davidson motorcycle

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 13:15

Police are appealing for any information of the whereabouts of a 1998 Harley-Davidson 98 Sportster Custom 120 motorcycle, registration number A4SAG.

Anyone who can assist Police on the whereabouts of the motorcycle is urged to come forward.

The case relates to the death of Russel Blackford who died in a tragic motor cycle accident in Otautau in November 2018.

This bike belonged to Russel and his father, Barry, wishes for the return of the bike to keep in memory of his son.

The bike was being stored at an address in Invercargill and was to be transported back to Barry in the North Island but has gone missing from the address.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting file number 200610/3212.

Information can also be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.