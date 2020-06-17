Stats NZ launches data visualisation competition

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 15:04

A competition encouraging Kiwis to create cool visualisations with census data has just been launched, Stats NZ said today.

The competition encourages people to create a cool, interactive visualisation of 2018 Census data about the way people commute to work and education - this data was released today. A prize of $5,000 is on offer for the winner, and Stats NZ will promote and share the winning entry.

"This is an opportunity for data and geospatial enthusiasts to showcase their innovation and skills using 2018 Census data," general manager social and population insights Jason Attewell said. "We’ve left this as open to the imagination as possible and we’re really excited to see what people come up with."

The competition will run from 17 June until 15 July and is open to any New Zealand resident who isn’t an employee of Stats NZ. The winning visualisation will be announced on 29 July, and the winner will receive $5,000, and a link to their product will be placed on Stats NZ’s website and promoted through Stats NZ channels.

Full information about the competition can be found on the Stats NZ website at www.stats.govt.nz/commute. See Datafinder - commuter view for the data.

Submissions will need to meet minimum quality and usability criteria to qualify, and entrants must agree to abide by all Stats NZ’s terms and conditions.