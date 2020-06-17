First Meeting of the Hurunui Youth Council

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 15:46

The Hurunui Youth Council had their first meeting of the year on the 9th of June, after being delayed by COVID-19. At the meeting, the Council elected their Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson. During the meeting, the council identified significant projects to focus on in 2020, including rebuilding and reconnecting with the youth of Hurunui.

The official meeting was a first for new members Shanaya White, Izzy Linton, Caleb Laxon and John Fairbrother.

Newly elected Chairperson, Noah Wilson, who is in Year 12 at Te Kura College, has expressed excitement for the new role and the youth council’s prospects.

"I am really looking forward to this year on the Youth Council, I think we've got an awesome team. The future is bright and I'm honored to be in this position for 2020," he said.

The newly elected Deputy Chairperson, Izzy Linton, also expressed excitement for the youth council’s potential. Izzy is in Year 12 at Rangiora High School.

"I am excited for the role of Deputy Chairperson. I feel it will be an amazing experience listening to what the community have to say and hearing voices that feel they aren’t being heard," she said. "This is a new leadership role for me and I want to prove I’m right for this position. I was positive I wasn’t going to get this position, but I did and now I want to hear what isn’t being heard."

Mayor Marie Black has reiterated how much the Youth Council brings to the district after its first formal meeting of the year.

"I’m delighted that the 2020 Youth Council has finally been able to formally meet," she said. "It is so important for our district to enable the voice of our future leaders and value the contribution and insights that they will make."