Speed limit reduced to 50kmh on Whitianga’s Joan Gaskell Dr - council

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 16:30

The speed limit on Joan Gaskell Drive has been temporarily reduced from 70kmh to 50kmh along its entire length to improve public safety for all road users.

Joan Gaskell Drive is the main thoroughfare in and out of Whitianga’s town centre. It runs 1.5km from State Highway 25 to Cook Drive. The average daily traffic count in each direction of the road is 4,500 vehicles.

"With new retail outlets opening, the continued residential development and more coming in the future it is essential that this change be made now to accommodate the extra vehicles which will include more larger trucks coming to service the businesses," Mercury Bay Community Board Chair Rekha Giri-Percival says.

The Community Board agreed to the speed limit reduction at its meeting on 27 May. The new temporary speed limit took effect on Thursday last week and will remain in place until a review of speed limits is undertaken in the 2020/21 year.