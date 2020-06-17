$10.3 million for Auckland Powerball player

Wednesday, 17 June, 2020 - 21:53

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will be feeling on top of the world after winning $10.3 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Richmond Road Superette in Auckland and is made up of $10 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes just three weeks after a New Plymouth family scored themselves a life-changing $7.3 million with Powerball. The family are looking forward to building their dream home.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Tauranga will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Richmond Road Superette should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

At Alert Level 1, all of our retail stores are able to re-open for ticket sales and prize claims.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.