Heavy rain may cause slips, take extra care - Wellington City Council

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 07:55

Commuters are advised to take extra care this morning due to the effects of heavy rain overnight in the Wellington region.

Wellington City Council’s contact centre is starting to get calls about surface flooding and slips around the city as people start to head to work.

- The south coast road between Lyall Bay and Island Bay has been closed by a large slip just east of Houghton Bay. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes while gets under way to remove boulders and rubble.

- Horokiwi Road, between Ngauranga and Petone, is also partly closed by a slip.

- There are reports of surface flooding in Featherston Street in the central city.

Motorists, cyclists and pedestrians are asked to take care in the dark and watch for slips, flooding and dislodged manhole covers.

The rain is expected to continue this morning - and Council contractors are on standby for a busy day.