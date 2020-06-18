Auckland's new electric tug, Sparky

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 09:52

The people have spoken. The world’s first full-size electric ship-handling tug will be called ‘Sparky’.

"In 2019 we announced that we were buying an electric tug, the first in the world, as part of our effort to become zero emission by 2040," says Tony Gibson, CEO of Ports of Auckland. That’s a pretty big deal. Before we came knocking, tug builders weren’t even thinking about electric tugs - but our persistence and the innovation of Dutch company Damen made it a reality."

"It’s a big deal for us, but it’s also a big deal for New Zealand that we’re leading the way in this innovation. So, we wanted to share that with the country, and that’s why we asked Kiwis to come up with a name," he said.

"The most popular name sent in - by a long way - was Sparky. When it came down to the final vote, it was the same: nearly half of the over 8,000 people who voted, picked ‘Sparky’."

"We think it’s a fitting name. It’s fun, full of energy, and memorable - just like our new tug."

"We look forward to welcoming ‘Sparky’ to Auckland next year," said Mr Gibson.

Sparky is being built in Vietnam, by Dutch shipbuilder Damen Shipyards. The steel cutting ceremony was held last week, and the keel is expected to be laid down in July. The tug will take around a year to build and after testing will be delivered to Auckland in late 2021.