\Winter solstice is this Sunday morning - WeatherWatch

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 12:43

We’re at the peak of the long dark nights as we approach the winter solstice, which this year is at precisely 9:43am New Zealand Time on Sunday.

After this moment, the earth begins its gradual roll back towards summer. But just like the longest day in summer (shortly before Christmas Day), there is a delay with the temperatures . The hottest weather comes weeks later in late January and February. The shortest day behaves the same way, we wait until July and August for our coldest weather to kick in.

But, psychologically, many people prefer to focus on the positives - such as the days becoming longer again despite the cold. Here at WeatherWatch.co.nz we’ve noticed this is unique to the Winter Solstice and not the Summer Solstice, as in summer people don’t instantly start wanting, or noticing, the days slowly getting shorter as we go through January and February.

The solstice is a precise moment in time. So next week, yes, the days start to very very slowly get longer again…but only by a few seconds or minutes to begin with.

Most farmers and early rises tend to properly notice the longer days/extra sunlight again by the last week of July and first week of August. Many people in the north of NZ say early August can feel more like spring but it was only 2011 that snow flurries fell in Auckland city and the hills of Northland. So in NZ you can never be sure of what lies ahead.

BRIGHT SIDE

Days gradually start to get longer again from July

The solar winter (the 3 months of the year with least available sunlight) will be half way done by this Sunday.

You can tell yourself we’re on the slide to Summer (even if only in your head at this early stage!)

DARK SIDE:

Usually gets wetter and colder for the next 2 months ahead

Limited sunlight before and after school/work

Increased risk of wind chill affecting livestock

Higher risks of depression and anxiety due to SAD