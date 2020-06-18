Night works scheduled for delivery of SH20B upgrade - NZTA

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 13:30

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be overnight road closures on State Highway 20B over the next few weeks, starting Sunday, 21 June.

Normal working hours for the SH20B project are between 7:00am and 5:00pm from Monday to Saturday. However, due to time lost as a result of Covid-19 and to honour our commitment to timely completion of the project by early next year we are expanding our working hours into the night, says Waka Kotahi Senior Manager Project Delivery, Andrew Thackwray.

"The night works will also ease pressure on the network, minimise disruption during peak hours and offer a safer working environment for construction staff".

"Motorists using SH20B are advised to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. We apologise for any inconvenience."

The night works will involve some road closures between 9:00pm and 4:00am with signposted detours from Sunday to Thursday morning. However, people on foot and bikes will still have access. The locations of the road closures will change as various trenches for utility services and drainage are dug across SH20B.

We will update local residents and businesses in advance on the time and location of these closures.

For more information on the SH20B project and weekly updates on the planned night work, please visit www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/southwest-gateway/20connect/.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Auckland International Airport are working to upgrade State Highway 20B to provide better and more reliable travel options. The work includes a new shared path and additional priority lanes for public transport between Pukaki Creek Bridge and State Highway 20.

The SH20B upgrade is part of a wider programme of works called the Southwest Gateway to improve travel choice around southwest Auckland and the airport. The programme is being carried out by Waka Kotahi, Auckland Transport and Auckland Airport.