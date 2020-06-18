Arrest in Carterton hit-and-run - NZ Police

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 15:01

Wairarapa Police investigating the hit-and-run on James August in Carterton last month have today located the vehicle and made an arrest.

"A number of detective and road policing experts have been working on the case since the incident on 22nd May," says Detective Sergeant Dean Cadwallader.

"After viewing hours of CCTV footage and working closely with ESR around forensic evidence obtained at the scene, we identified a vehicle of interest to the inquiry."

That vehicle was the focus of a search warrant in Carterton this morning, and has now been seized by Police.

A 67-year-old local woman has been charged and will be appearing in Masterton District Court on Thursday 25 June charged with failing to stop or ascertain injury after a crash.

Mr August was found unconscious on SH 2 between Taratahi Hotel and Kent Street about 1:45am on May 22, and was flown to Wellington Hospital’s intensive care unit.

He is still recovering in hospital.