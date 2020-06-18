Canterbury Police arrest 50 following two-day operation

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 15:15

Police have arrested 50 people following a dedicated operation focused on crime reduction in Canterbury.

The arrests were made over two days in Operation Prodigy, an operation that involved the coordination of Police officers across the district.

Canterbury Police conducted 137 prevention patrols targeting dishonesty offending and reducing harm on the road.

Forty-three arrest warrants were executed and 15 search warrants were conducted.

A significant amount of cannabis, cash, stolen cars and a grenade were amongst the items located by Police during the warrants.

A number of people have been charged with a range of offences including dishonesty, drug possession, burglary, firearm possession, and family harm.

Others have been summonsed or warned for minor offending.

Some of those arrested are due to appear in Christchurch District Court today in relation to the operation.