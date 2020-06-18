State of our Garden Birds - Landcare Research

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 16:31

The State of New Zealand Garden Birds 2019 | Te Ähua o ngÄ manu o te kÄri i Aotearoa, released today by Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, shows the latest results in New Zealand’s longest- running citizen science project - the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey.

Since 2007, people across the country have spent one hour in their gardens, local park, or

school grounds, counting the numbers of birds that they can see. The survey helps scientists

to understand the health of garden bird populations and the wider environment by showing how bird counts are changing across Aotearoa over two timeframes - the past 5 and past 10 years.

The latest results, collected in 2019, show positive signals for five native species. We see strong evidence for increases in fantail (pÄ«wakawaka), tÅ«Ä« and kererÅ« over the past 10 years, with some evidence that bellbirds (korimako) are increasing as well. These native species seem to be doing particularly well in some regions in the past 5 years. And although silvereye (tauhou) continue to decline, their decline has slowed nationally from 38% in the past 10 years to 2% in the past 5 years.

Things are not looking so positive for some introduced species. The results indicate shallow or moderate declines in counts for song thrush, goldfinch and starling over the past 10 years, and dunnock over the past 5 years. On the other hand, there has been a moderate increase in counts of greenfinch over the past 10 years, and a shallow increase in counts of myna in several regions, though little or no change nationally.

The NZ Garden Bird Survey founder, Dr Eric Spurr, says the results are very encouraging, and show the value of long-term citizen science monitoring. "The survey does not attempt to determine

the causes of changes in bird counts, but it is tempting to suggest that the increases in counts

of native birds reflect the results of increased predator control and habitat restoration activities around the country".