Work begins on electric vehicle charging stations for Shannon - council

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 16:39

Electric vehicle drivers will soon be able to charge up their vehicles in Shannon, with two electric vehicle fast-charging stations being installed beside the railway station in the Te Maire Park car park.

Miranui Ward Councillor Robert Ketu blessed the site for installation to begin on Wednesday 17 June.

Councillor Ketu reflected on the connection between past, present and future in the area.

"Te Maire is a place with historical significance for our community and iwi. It’s up to us to make sure the past is not forgotten as well as to look to the future. Today we are bringing special progress and development to our community as we place these charging stations here to benefit our next generation and the community of today," he said.

The charging stations will be installed this week, weather dependent, and are expected to be available for use from Saturday 20 June.

Horowhenua District Council Projects Coordinator, Ashley Huria said the charging stations will complete a network of electric vehicle infrastructure for the district, with stations already available in Levin and Foxton.

The charging stations are part of a trans-regional partnership comprising Horowhenua District Council, KÄpiti Coast District Council, Electra Ltd and ChargeNet NZ. The partnership has seen nine fast-charging stations installed in five towns across Horowhenua and KÄpiti.

Each of the chargers in Shannon can operate a power level of 50kW, enough to add about 300km of driving range per hour.