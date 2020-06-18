Inaugural World Albatross Day on Friday 19 June

Thursday, 18 June, 2020 - 17:11

Did you know that tomorrow, Fri 19 June, Dunedin is going to be the first place on the planet to celebrate inaugural World Albatross Day?

Come and join us in the Octagon from 8.30am for some avian adventures...

Celebrate Inaugural World Albatross Day with our team! Be first on the planet.

When? | 8.30am-9.30am Friday 19 June

Where? | The Octagon

Why? | Dunedin's iconic albatross are the royalty of NZ's Wildlife Capital. Find out how you can help them thrive

How? | Bring your wings and see if you measure up against the mighty 3 metre span of a Royal Albatross.

Who? | Our Education Team will be available to answer all questions albatross

Win? | Take a pic, post and tag. Be in to win an albatross prize pack

We're bringing the Royal Albatross Centre to Dunedin’s Centre.

Every Dunedin person should be an Albatross Ambassador and Wildlife Advocate - the A Team. Imagine 130,000 Dunedin albatross advocates protecting our oceans and our precious birds when they fledge into the wide world.

Pop up Albatross Invasion! Octagon 8.30am - 9.30am Fri 19th

Who’s got the widest wingspan in Dunedin?

Come along and measure your wingspan against the mighty 3 metre royal albatross! Take a photo with our albatross "Mates for Life" photobooth. Maybe you’ll win an albatross package, including a free albatross tour and a fluffy albatross toy.

Learn about albatross, what makes them special and how to help them thrive.

Celebrate Dunedin’s status as the Wildlife Capital of NZ and our own Royal Albatross Families

Meet our Albatross Education Team, ask them anything about albatross.

Give away albatross badge to first 30 people to turn up.

Prize pack of fluffy albatross toy and albatross merch to be won - come along, take a photo, tag Royal Albatross Centre on social media using #WorldAlbatrossDay and be in to win.

World Albatross Day At the Royal Albatross Centre:

Free entrance to our centre and educational displays

Complimentary albatross shortbread with $10 spend at café

Free postcard with over $10 spend at gift shop

30% off albatross items in the gift shop

Mates Rates tours. Locals half price tours with our expert guides

See 'Pippa' the world famous Royalcam albatross celebrity chick

Stuck at home? Need a break? Watch Royalcam - famous albatross webcam viewed over 5 million times by people in over 200 countries. https://www.doc.govt.nz/nature/native-animals/birds/birds-a-z/albatrosses/royal-albatross-toroa/royal-cam/

Inaugural World Albatross day 2020. Begun by ACAP - Agreement on the conservation of albatross and petrels. Theme for 2020 is ‘eradicating island pests’ since many albatross species have to contend with threats from introduced mice, rates, cats and pigs on their breeding islands.

Other threats =

interaction with fishing gear causes death of thousands of albatross each year

Plastic and sea pollution

Climate change

What can you do to help?

Become an environmental activist

Use less plastic and be careful with your rubbish

Petition government to protect our oceans, have cameras on fishing boats and create protected marine areas

Only buy and consume fish that has been sustainably caught

Donate to groups that work to protect albatross

Beach clean ups to prevent rubbish getting into oceans

Share education material. Help other people to love albatross and care about their environment.

Background- Agreement on the Conservation of Albatross and Petrels (ACAP)

In May 2019 ACAP's Advisory Committee at its most recent meeting held in Brazil declared that a conservation crisis continues to be faced by its 31 listed species, with thousands of albatrosses, petrels and shearwaters dying every year as a result of fisheries operations. To increase awareness of this crisis ACAP is inaugurating a World Albatross Day, to be held annually from 2020 on 19 June, the date the Agreement was signed in 2001. The theme for ‘WAD2020’ is " Eradicating Island Pests", chosen to highlight the threats albatrosses and petrels can also face on their breeding islands from introduced rodents, cats and pigs. This theme also recognizes the efforts being made this year to eliminate the introduced "killer" House Mice that have taken to attacking and killing breeding albatrosses and their chicks on both Gough and Midway Islands.

Have a happy World Albatross Day