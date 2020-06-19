Appeal for witnesses following Invercargill crash

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 07:15

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following a serious crash in Invercargill on Wednesday 17 June.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Morton and Centre Streets about 4pm.

Two cars were involved in the crash - a red Toyota Echo and a dark green Nissan Maxima.

An 86-year-old woman was transported to Southland Hospital and remains there in a critical condition.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash or the movement of those vehicles before and after the incident.

Anyone with information should call 105 and quote file number 200618/8238.