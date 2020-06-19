More fees-free study options added at Wintec

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 07:30

The New Zealand Government has made it a whole lot easier for people to study for free at Wintec for industries that are in demand and expected to grow.

The Targeted Training and Apprenticeships Fund (TTAF) will pay the costs for learners of all ages to take part in vocational education and training by providers throughout New Zealand Aotearoa including Wintec.

The offer is broad and covers some training for careers from Level 3-7 in primary industries, construction (building, plumbing and civil engineering) and community health care, but there’s more, says Wintec Chief Executive David Christiansen.

"The list of targeted areas of training includes many courses available at Wintec and that’s really great, but it doesn’t stop there. This list extends the fees-free training we already have on offer including specific programmes and support for our MÄori and Pasifika communities, career changers and school leavers.

"We’re in a recovery period and there’s no time like the present to take a plunge into training for a career."

The list of fees free options available at Wintec includes some courses within construction, plumbing, carpentry and mechanical and electrical engineering qualifications.

Wintec has well-established MÄori and Pasifika Trades Training, scholarships and Youth Guarantee programmes that also offer free study and high level of mentoring and employment support for learners.

Christiansen adds the $320 million fund is a welcome kickstart to the Waikato region’s economy and a much-needed investment in the local workforce.

"Training and retraining will be a lifeline for the economy and critical for the workforce rebuild. In the meantime, the fees free support is a helping hand for people who need to rethink their careers post COVID-19 and for those starting out. We know that for many, the cost of study is standing in the way of a great career."

Depending on the course of study, learners will save between $2,500 and $6500 on course fees under the new scheme. The new TTAF fund is available from 1 July which coincides with the start of the semester 2 study year at Wintec and fees are covered until 31 December 2022.

