Wellbeing survey gauges how Napier feels about the pandemic - council

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 10:13

A recently completed survey commissioned by Napier City Council on residents’ feelings about the pandemic confirms that there are concerns for the city’s economy, but this is balanced with some positive outcomes that emerged from the lockdown period.

The survey of 800 residents undertaken during Alert Level 3 by SIL Research, shows that 69% of residents had general concern about local businesses closing down, but only 31% felt concerned about catching the virus.

57% of Napier residents said the COVID-19 situation had an overall negative impact on them or their family, compared with 27% who reported an overall positive impact. The most often mentioned negative impact was related to residents’ financial situation, whereas positive impacts were most linked to time spent with family during lockdown.

44% of residents reported their household income had decreased slightly or a lot, 6% lost their income completely, 41% reported no change in their income and 8% reported an increase.

Despite the negative aspects of the lockdown, 90% of respondents recognised some positive outcomes. Around 50% of the respondents reported greater appreciation of life and spending more time together with family and other householders as positive outcomes.

Quotes from respondents included:

"As long as rules are adhered to, we will strive for a better, stronger Napier."

"It has been an emotional roller coaster. But I will cherish the way almost everyone you walk past smiles and greets each other. There has been some incredible community spirit."

"It encouraged me and my neighbours to look out for one another."

"COVID-19 made our family re-evaluate our work life, family situation and really appreciate each other."

Coming out of Alert Level 4, Napier residents were most looking forward to reconnecting with family and friends (70%), travelling to other parts of New Zealand (50%), and getting back to normal (44%).

"The report gives us some really useful insights into how the Napier community is feeling about the COVID-19 pandemic," says Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise.

"The more we as a Council can know about the pandemic’s positive and negative impacts and expectations about post-pandemic life in Napier, the more we can appropriately plan for our recovery over the next 12 to 18 months."

The full survey can be read on Council’s website, www.napier.govt.nz keyword search #recoveryplan.