Fees free study a golden opportunity - UCOL

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 10:44

The offer of two years fees free trades training from the Government is a golden opportunity for New Zealanders wanting to get ahead, according to UCOL Chief of Operations Linda Sissons. Sissons says that employers, apprentices and future learners will greatly benefit from the helping hand.

"Tradies are generally in high demand, with job vacancies continuing on sites like Seek and TradeMe. The timing of the ob, or ways to gain new skills that relate to a job, and having that offer of fees free and the potential that learning a trade can bring, will be invaluable to many people in our region."

Mechanical engineering, automotive engineering, carpentry, joinery, infrastructure, construction, quantity surveying and architecture, primary industries, health and wellbeing, social and community services are just some of the opportunities on offer at UCOL that are fees free, both at certificate and diploma level.

UCOL’s Head of Trades, Danny Reilly, expects that construction and engineering will be especially popular. "UCOL is here to provide a helping hand for people interested in taking up the Government’s offer of free training. Considering a career in trades can be a totally new experience, and we plan to open the doors to our ManawatÅ« campus workshops and spaces on Friday 3 July. Whether you’ve had experience or not, you can come and have a look, walk through your options and decide if you want to give it a go."

UCOL will support businesses who are interested in taking on and keeping apprentices. "The Government’s Apprentice Boost funding will help to ensure apprenticeships continue. Apprentices work on the job while they learn and complete their studies." UCOL works closely with industry training organisations, such as BCITO and MITO, for the benefit of the apprentice. This can involve UCOL assessing work on the job site, coming to UCOL for block courses, completing workbooks at home, and attending night class once a week. "It depends on what works best for them. UCOL also offers Level 3 certificates which are a great place to start, and some of this learning also contributes to apprenticeship hours."

If you have lost your job, want to gain new skills, retrain or get ahead on your new start, you can talk to the friendly team at UCOL about your options via 0800 GO UCOL or www.ucol.ac.nz.