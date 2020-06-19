Fees free study a golden opportunity at UCOL Wairarapa - UCOL

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 12:13

The offer of two years fees free trades training from government is a golden opportunity for New Zealanders wanting to get ahead, according to UCOL Chief of Operations Linda Sissons. Sissons says that employers, apprentices and future learners will greatly benefit from the helping hand.

"Tradies are generally in high demand, with job vacancies continuing on sites like Seek and TradeMe. The timing of the government’s offer to study trades for free is perfect, with trade courses starting on 20 July at UCOL, and people thinking about their future following the COVID-19 lockdown. People may be looking for a new job, or ways to gain new skills that relate to a job, and having that offer of fees free and the potential that learning a trade can bring, will be invaluable to many people in our Region.

Primary industries, carpentry, construction, automotive engineering, health and wellbeing, social and community services, and mechanical engineering are just some of the opportunities on offer at UCOL that have fees free, both at certificate and diploma level.

UCOL Wairarapa Deputy Director Academic Ruth Barnes expects that Primary Industries and construction in particular will be very popular. UCOL is here to provide a helping hand for people interested in taking up the government’s offer of free training for trades and apprenticeships. Considering a career in trades can be a totally new experience, and we plan to open the doors to our Campus here in the Wairarapa on Wednesday 01 July 2020 so that whether you’ve had experience or not, you can come and have a look, walk through your options and decide if you want to give it a go.

UCOL will support businesses who are interested in taking on and keeping apprentices. UCOL’s Head of Trades, Danny Reilly says "The government’s Apprentice Boost funding will help to ensure apprenticeships continue. Apprentices work on the job while they learn and complete their studies. Danny said UCOL works closely with Industry Training Organisations such as the Primary ITO, BCITO and MITO for the benefit of the apprentice. This can involve UCOL assessing work on the job site, coming to UCOL for block courses, completing workbooks at home, and attending night class once a week." It depends on what works best for each learner, and all learning hours contribute to apprenticeship hours and are based on what is required. UCOL also offers Level 3 certificates which are a good place to start, and this learning also contributes to some apprenticeship hours.

If you now find yourself out of work, want a career change, gain new skills, retrain or get ahead and make a new start, chat with the friendly team at UCOL about your options by popping into the Wairarapa Campus, or check out your options on the UCOL website, or by ringing 06 946 2300 or 0800 GO UCOL.