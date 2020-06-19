High Street South road closed with diversions in place - NZ Police

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash involving three vehicles on High Street South (SH2), Carterton.
Police were called about 12.25pm.
Initial indications are one person has been seriously injured.
The road is closed with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
