Name release: fatal crash in Waitotara

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 15:40

Police can now name the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Brewer Road, Waitotara on Sunday evening.

Jazmine Taylor Jones-Collings, 20, of Whanganui was found deceased inside the car, which had caught fire.

Initial inquiries indicate the fire was as a result of the crash, and that Jazmine's death is not suspicious.