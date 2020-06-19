Name release: fatal crash in Waitotara

|
Police can now name the woman who died in a single-vehicle crash on Brewer Road, Waitotara on Sunday evening.
Jazmine Taylor Jones-Collings, 20, of Whanganui was found deceased inside the car, which had caught fire.
Initial inquiries indicate the fire was as a result of the crash, and that Jazmine's death is not suspicious.
