Further arrest made in Carterton aggravated burglary - Barry Bysouth

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:
A man was due in court today in relation to an aggravated burglary in Carterton last week (June 13).
Hutt Valley Detectives and the Armed Offenders Squad executed a warrant in Wainuiomata yesterday evening after information that the man was in the area.
After a short negotiation, the man surrendered to Police without incident and was taken into custody.
A firearm was located at the address and seized.
The 26-year-old man appearing in Hutt Valley District Court today is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a shotgun.
This is an excellent result, and testament to the commitment of Wairarapa Police, and wider Wellington District staff who effected the arrest, in holding offenders to account.
