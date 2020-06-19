Further arrest made in Carterton aggravated burglary - Barry Bysouth

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 16:01

Attributed to Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth:

A man was due in court today in relation to an aggravated burglary in Carterton last week (June 13).

Hutt Valley Detectives and the Armed Offenders Squad executed a warrant in Wainuiomata yesterday evening after information that the man was in the area.

After a short negotiation, the man surrendered to Police without incident and was taken into custody.

A firearm was located at the address and seized.

The 26-year-old man appearing in Hutt Valley District Court today is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a shotgun.

This is an excellent result, and testament to the commitment of Wairarapa Police, and wider Wellington District staff who effected the arrest, in holding offenders to account.