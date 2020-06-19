Commissioner's statement following Massey incident - NZ Police

Friday, 19 June, 2020 - 20:00

Today the family of a Police staff member received the news that no parent or family member ever wants to hear, that their loved one is not coming home.

Our priority is ensuring they are provided with support and welfare as they try to come to terms with this tragedy.

This is an absolutely devastating and heart breaking incident and the entire Police family across the country is in shock and in mourning.

We are also making sure that the injured officer and the injured member of the public are being provided with support.

They both remain in Auckland Hospital in a stable condition.

We have a large investigation team working to establish what has occurred and at this stage we can confirm the following details:

At around 10.28am a vehicle of interest was seen by Police in Massey who attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop.

Lights and sirens were activated and police attempted to follow the vehicle however the officers quickly lost sight of it.

The vehicle was then located a short time later crashed into another vehicle on Reynella Drive, where a member of the public received serious injuries.

Police approached the vehicle and a man has got out of the vehicle armed with a long-barrelled firearm.

The offender has then fired multiple shots at the two police officers at the scene.

Both officers have been shot and tragically, one of our officers has been killed.

The second police officer has been seriously injured and has been transported to Auckland Hospital.

The offender has then got back into another vehicle and has fled the scene.

AOS has immediately been deployed and the area has been cordoned off.

This vehicle, a silver Mazda sedan, has been located abandoned at a nearby location.

Police are currently speaking with a number of people including witnesses and neighbours on Reynella Drive.

Schools that were put in lockdown have since had this lifted.

A cordon remains in place at Reynella Drive as the investigation team carry out a thorough scene examination and establish all of the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Police are now speaking to two persons of interest and we have recovered a firearm of interest.

We are following strong lines of enquiry and our priority is to hold any offenders to account.

We will provide you with a further update when more information is able to be confirmed.

We ask the public to keep this officer’s family in their thoughts as their loved one is not coming home tonight.

We also ask media to please respect the privacy of these officers and their families.