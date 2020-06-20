Sky Tower shines blue in honour of fallen Police Officer

Saturday, 20 June, 2020 - 12:26

Tonight the Sky Tower will be lit blue in honour of Auckland Police officer, Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

33 officers have died while serving and protecting New Zealand.

Our thoughts are with Constable Hunt’s family and the entire New Zealand police community mourning this tragic loss.

We would like to convey our deepest gratitude for the hard work every New Zealand police officer displays in safeguarding our community.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower as a symbol of respect or solidarity, for charities or community initiatives that we support and to mark national holidays, milestones or events.