Police locate Natalie Bracken

Saturday, 20 June, 2020 - 17:36

Police can now confirm Natalie Bracken, wanted by Police in relation to yesterday’s shooting in Massey, has been taken into custody without incident.

Bracken was located at an address in West Auckland just after 3pm and is assisting Police with enquiries.

She is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday morning.

Temporary carriage of firearms across TÄmaki Makaurau is no longer in place.