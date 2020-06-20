Diversions in place following Porirua crash

|
Emergency services are in attendance at a serious crash involving a truck and a car on Conclusion Street in Porirua.
The collision was reported to Police at about 7pm.
Initial indications are that one person has received serious injuries.
The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible.
