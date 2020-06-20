Two Lotto players share $1 million

Saturday, 20 June, 2020 - 21:25

Two Lotto players from Auckland and Ashburton will be on cloud nine after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Strike Four also rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday night.

June is Heart Kids Awareness month - every week, 12 babies are born in New Zealand with a childhood heart condition. Heart Kids is an amazing charity providing lifelong support to families affected by childhood heart conditions. With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping the Heart Kids of Aotearoa.

At Alert Level 1, all of our retail stores are able to re-open for ticket sales and prize claims.

For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.