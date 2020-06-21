One lane now open after serious crash in Porirua

|
Conclusion Street in Porirua has now partially reopened following the earlier serious crash.
The crash involved a car which collided with a parked truck.
The sole occupant of the car received serious injuries and has been transported to hospital for treatment.
Contractors will continue to provide traffic management in the area until the truck is removed.
