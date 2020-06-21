Have you seen David Mane?

Sunday, 21 June, 2020 - 18:05

Northland Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of David Mane.

The 19-year-old man is wanted in relation to a firearms incident yesterday on Wynyard Street in Moerewa.

One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu says Mane is considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"We know Mane is being assisted by local associates who we also believe to be in possession of weapons," he says.

"The people of Moerewa and Kawakawa are resilient and deserve better than senseless acts of violence.

"This type of behaviour is putting our people and community at risk.

"As we have done so many times before, we need to stand up and voice our opposition to things that are hurting us."

Anyone with information on Mane’s whereabouts can support the community by contacting Police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.