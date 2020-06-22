Police search for missing person in Bulls

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 08:30

Police in Central Districts are appealing to the public to help find 11-year-old Tyler who went missing from his address in Bulls yesterday afternoon.

He is described as 165cm tall and of a slim build with a shaved head.

He was last seen wearing a green camouflage top over a blue Swazi top, black pants and gumboots.

Police and family have concerns for his safety and would like to locate him as soon as possible.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 111 immediately.