Black ice warning for Tekapo in Canterbury

Canterbury Police are warning motorists to exercise caution on the roads this morning due to black ice.
There's black ice along the Fairlie-Tekapo Road and the nearby area and already there have been report of a crash.
Motorists are advised to avoid any unnecessary travel and if you must travel please slow down and drive to the conditions.
