Bridget Simmonds case: man charged with murder

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 12:02

Police investigating the death of Bridget Simmonds have charged a 57-year-old man with her murder.

A man is due to appear in the WhangÄrei District Court via audio visual link this afternoon charged with the murder of the 43-year-old.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says it marks the end of a lengthy investigation involving hundreds of hours of Police work.

He says he hopes it can bring Bridget’s family some degree of closure after what has been an incredibly difficult past year for them.