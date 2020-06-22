Work resumes on Mangakino sewer network upgrade

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 12:53

Contractors are back on the tools in Mangakino following the move to alert level one as part of the country’s COVID-19 response.

Six kilometres of sewer pipes will be checked and relined to make the network more resilient, work that follows on from 6.8kms of pipes that were checked and relined in 2018.

Head of operations Kevin Strongman said the cost of the entire project was expected to be $2.85 million but relining was a very cost-effective method of upgrading the network without the need for trenching in new pipes.

"When this work is complete, the entire Mangakino sewer network of over 18km will have been checked and upgraded where needed. This is a much-needed infrastructure project for the township that will help to reduce overflows and I’m very pleased to see the final phase getting back underway," he said.

The work is expected to be completed by November, weather permitting.