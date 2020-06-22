Fleets invited to participate in virtual exhibition celebrating safety

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 12:52

Road safety charity Brake is inviting fleet operators and suppliers to participate in a virtual fleet exhibition this August as part of its Global Fleet Champions initiative.

Sadly, vehicle crashes account for a significant proportion of workplace deaths and injuries every year. Some crashes involving at-work drivers and vehicles also involve members of the public. Through its Global Fleet Champions initiative, Brake is committed to reducing incidents involving at-work drivers and vehicles, and helping to improve the safety of those driving for work.

On 1 August 2020, Brake is launching a virtual exhibition for fleet operators and suppliers to showcase projects, products and partnerships that improve road safety and help reduce collisions caused by and involving at-work drivers.

During these unprecedented times where COVID-19 is affecting the way fleets work across the globe, this is a creative opportunity to celebrate best practice and raise brand awareness about life-saving products and services.

Anyone interested in attending the exhibition can find out more at https://globalfleetchampions.org/events/virtual-fleet-exhibition/ and register online.

Brake is currently seeking exhibitors for this unique event. Any fleet suppliers or operators interested in exhibiting can email cperry@brake.org.nz or call +64 (0)21 407 953. Exhibitors will also be helping Brake to continue its work making roads safer and providing free support to families affected by crashes during this time when COVID-19 has significantly impacted fundraising.

Caroline Perry, Brake’s NZ director, says: "This virtual exhibition provides a creative marketing opportunity for those supplying products and services to fleets to share best practice in fleet safety and raise brand awareness. It’s also a fantastic opportunity for fleet operators to find out more about products and services that can help them manage road risk, and to network with relevant organisations. We encourage fleet operators of any size, and suppliers, to join in."

The virtual exhibition is part of Global Fleet Champions, an initiative by Brake, the road safety charity for fleet professionals, aimed at sharing best practice in road risk management. Anyone involved in managing at-work drivers, and suppliers to fleets, can join the free service to gain access to best practice information through events and online and downloadable tools for managers and drivers. To find out more visit www.globalfleetchampions.org.