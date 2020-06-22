Week of free coffee from Z Energy to Victim Support staff and volunteers

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 12:52

Z Energy is showing its support for Kiwi volunteers by offering a week of free coffee (or a hot drink of their choice) to Victim Support volunteers and staff to celebrate Volunteer Week 2020.

Z’s Head of Community and Sustainability Gerri Ward says that Z has worked with Victim Support over many years and believes that the role of their organization and other community volunteers is more important than ever as the country recovers from the impacts of COVID-19.

"Volunteer Week gives us the opportunity to recognize how critical our community volunteers are to all of the things that we love about Aotearoa New Zealand - our tamariki, our sports games, our outdoors, our arts and cultural education, our faith- based groups and the community spirit that has been so strongly demonstrated throughout COVID-19.

"Z is a long-term supporter of Victim Support and we wanted to provide something to brighten up the day of all their amazing volunteers who do such important work on behalf of our communities day-in-day out ensuring people get the help they need after trauma or grief. We know that a hot cup of Z Espress coffee or a hot chocolate on a cold day can do just that."

Z donated a total of $25,000 to Victim Support in 2019 via its community program, Good In The Hood, with the Waikato community voting for Victim Support in the highest numbers.