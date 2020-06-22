One person dies following last week's crash - NZ Police

|
Police can confirm one person has now died following a serious crash in Invercargill last week.
The three-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of Morton Street and Centre Street at about 3.50pm on Wednesday 17 June.
The driver of one of the vehicles died yesterday in hospital.
The police investigation into the circumstances of the collision are continuing.
