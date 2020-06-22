Mini-series highlights incredible stories of local support for Wanaka businesses

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 15:51

1.5 tonnes of apple crumble! That’s the amount of crumble that Lucas Parkinson of Ode Conscious Dining sold to the Wanaka community during his ‘Save Ode’ fundraiser post-lockdown. After a public call for support went viral, Ode was inundated with crumble orders from Wanaka locals keen to help keep the beloved restaurant afloat. That’s just one of the many stories that embody that spirit of community for which Wanaka is renowned for and that Lake Wanaka Tourism (LWT) and Ignite Wanaka had hoped to foster with their LoveWanaka, Supporting Local campaign. Now, they’re highlighting these stories in a mini- series that premieres today, June 22.

Covering eight unique stories of businesses who adapted their operations at a critical time, these short-form videos show the power of community. From sold out promotions, to Koha activities and one business even becoming a tour operator turned grocery-deliverer for the vulnerable. ‘When the initial campaign kicked off in Alert Level 3, our main goal was to rally the community around businesses that were able to open. Encourage people to order take-out, shop online or buy gift certificates, to support local" LWT Media and Campaign Manager Gizelle Regan said. ‘When we moved into Alert Level 2, we continued to drive that message as more businesses were able to return to operation. We’ve started seeing ‘LoveWanaka’ pop up everywhere. On car bumpers, in shop windows, in the New Worlds.

LoveWanaka now has a life that extends far beyond the Alert Levels and Lake Wanaka Tourism and Ignite Wanaka would like to thank the Wanaka community for their incredible support of local business. It’s been really incredible seeing the community get behind this campaign,’ says Regan

‘The initial phase of the LoveWanaka, Supporting Local campaign was a massive success and went beyond expectation,’ says Jessie Byrne, Digital Marketing Executive at LWT.

‘We had over 160 businesses upload offers and tracked tens of thousands of visits to the campaign landing page, from a town with a population of only 8900. It was encouraging to get so many messages of support through our social media channels.’

Plans to continue to spread the word of LoveWanaka are underway. Stickers and posters are available to all members of the community and can be picked up at the Wanaka i-SITE on Ardmore Street. In addition planning for community events is underway.