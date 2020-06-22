Sal’s NBL to hold moment's silence on Wednesday night

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 16:31

The Sal’s NBL will honour the memory and service of Constable Matthew Hunt this Wednesday night, with a moment’s silence before both games.

The League has chosen Wednesday because it will be the first time the Franklin Bulls will play in the NBL and for one of their players, Nick Barrow, the evening will take on even greater significance.

Barrow is a constable with the New Zealand Police based out of Mount Wellington in Auckland. The NBL is also being played at The Trusts Arena, which is in the Waitemata District where Constable Matthews was stationed.

Sal’s NBL General Manager, Justin Nelson, says the NBL team have spoken with Barrow to ensure he is included as part of this moment.

"Nick is a representative of the New Zealand Police Force and one of the Sal’s NBL family. It is appropriate that one of Matthew’s colleagues is there to be a part of this. Nick is helping to express our sympathies and ensure that we do this the right way."

The NBL will also choose a night later in the season that will be dedicated to New Zealand Police where all officers and staff, along with their families, will be welcomed to Trusts Arena for a free night of basketball.

Nelson says they are working with Constable Barrow and the Police to decide when this night will be appropriate.

"We know we are in Constable Matthew’s area of service and want to acknowledge that. We will announce some details soon, but it’s important that the timing is right.

"We want to extend an offer to the brave men and women of the New Zealand Police Force, along with their families, to come and enjoy a night of basketball.

"We hope it will go some way to bringing a moment of happiness. We greatly value them and their service to the community. But right now, this is a time of mourning for those close to Matthew. Like everyone in New Zealand, we were saddened by Constable Hunt’s death and our sympathies go out to Constable Hunt’s family, friends and the New Zealand Police."