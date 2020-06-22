NZTA funds Mary Street Civic Plaza pilot project for Thames

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 17:08

A project in the very early planning stages to create a vibrant town centre hub on Mary Street in Thames has been given a big boost with financial support from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s Innovating Streets pilot fund.

"There has been no significant improvement to Thames’s street environment for several decades," Community Board Chair Strat Peters says. "A really buzzing town centre with a defined heart will really help attract visitors, encourage investors, and help boost the economy. This funding from Waka Kotahi comes at just the right time as we’re all looking at ways to get over the financial impacts of the COVID-19 lockdown."

The Mary Street Civic Plaza project also ties in with work our Council is doing behind the scenes to get the zoning right in the corridor from Thames down to Kopu and beyond to Puriri so that we have options around housing and commercial development.

Our research indicates that Thames has a housing shortage exacerbated by a lack of new housing development, while at the same time commercial development has been stymied by geography, natural hazards and planning rules.

Your can read about this research in the Housing Stocktake Report, on our website: tcdc.govt.nz/thamesspatialplan.

Waka Kotahi’s Innovating Streets programme is focused on revitalising town centres by re-designing main streets to be more people-friendly, which will in turn attract people to spend more time and money there. The Transport Agency’s total nationwide funding pool of more than $7 million was awarded to proposals for quick, low-cost, interim improvements with a high degree of community input that create more people-friendly spaces in our towns and cities.

Our Mary Street Civic Plaza proposal was granted 90 per cent of the $356,000 total project cost. The remaining $35,600 will come from local budgets.

"Our Community Board has been looking at ways to create an attractive civic heart for the town, encourage walkers and cyclists and instil a sense of pride in Thames," Community Board Chair Strat Peters says. "This Waka Kotahi funding is a big step forward to achieving this."

The improvements will at first be temporary, allowing businesses and the community to test the changes, see the impact they have on traffic movements through the CBD and get involved with any revisions to the street design - before any permanent changes take place.

The Waka Kotahi funding allows us to:

Temporarily close Mary Street between Pollen and Queen streets to the majority of vehicle traffic

Provide clear, safe cycle connections from the Hauraki Rail Trail to the heart of Thames

Position ‘destination’ cycle racks and a cycle tool station

Trial temporary street furniture and events or activities that will show the range of uses of the civic space and evaluate community use and interest in these

Trial the use of pavement treatments or other changes to slow traffic at the intersection of Pollen and Mary streets

Collaborate with the Thames community on the use of the space for events and special occasions.

We'll be working closely with the Thames Business Association on this project and we welcome the support and involvement of local business.

As the project unfolds there will be opportunities for people to get involved in what these changes will look like. Stay tuned for more information on our Council website, subscribe to our e-newsletters (go to tcdc.govt.nz/subscribe and select "Thames area" among the options) and our Council Facebook page.

Background to the Mary Street Civic Plaza project

(Imaginative street lighting can create inviting, safe-feeling streets)

Last year we reviewed the Thames Community Plan and individuals, community groups, businesses and other organisations throughout the Thames Ward told us they wanted the revitalisation of the Thames town centre to be a Council priority.

The Mary Street Civic Plaza project would be a key step to realising that priority. It draws on ideas contained in the Thames Urban Development Strategy drawn up in 2013 and in the Thames CBD design review carried out last year, the Streetscape Concept Plan.

More recently, we’ve partnered with Wintec’s Design Factory NZ to work on ‘How might the Thames CBD be reimagined into a safe, inviting and thriving area?’.

Two groups of Wintec students from a variety of academic disciplines worked on the question. They came to Thames in March before the COVID-19 lockdown to interview our Mayor Sandra Goudie, Council staff and members of the public and business owners.

A couple of weeks ago they presented their findings in an online "galanar" that’s available to view on the Design Factory NZ’s Facebook page.

One group found that Thames people want:

A tasteful-looking main street

More nightlife, interesting places, activities, culture

More reasons to be on the Main Street

More lighting during special times

The concept they came up with was "Thames Light Up" because the town centre has uneven lighting with many dark areas that are not inviting. Adding light makes outside spaces feel safe and inviting and the group displayed town centres with character lighting that looked great.

The other group found that Thames people want a shared space - they called their concept "Little Big Space". This group also found that:

Businesses are a major supporter of community

Youth want engagement and connection

They thought a "Little Big Space" for community interaction would be:

A small space for big ideas

A space for youth and business to come together

A safe space for people to approach the Council

A place for the community to create and work on projects of their own

The next step will see students compiling their insights and suggested solutions in a final document which will be released in July. These ideas can be fed into the Mary Street Civic Plaza project design work.

