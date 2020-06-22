Draft Water Supply Bylaw 2020 out for public consultation - HDC

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 17:15

Horowhenua District Council’s draft Water Supply Bylaw 2020 is now out for public consultation.

Council is required to have a Water Supply Bylaw to protect, promote and maintain public health and safety; to protect public water supply infrastructure; to protect the public from nuisance by making rules for the supply of water; and, to manage and regulate the Council’s Water Supply.

Asset Planning Manager Sarie Van der Walt said the draft Bylaw includes new legislative requirements and reflects new government bodies that have been established since the previous Bylaw was adopted.

"There are several changes that people should be aware of," she said.

"The draft Bylaw will allow Council to better manage water demand, through enforcement provisions relating to anyone who takes water from fire hydrants, which is prohibited, as this is a major cause of damage to Council’s water infrastructure.

"We have also included arrangements around the installation of meters at subdivision stage to assist with the monitoring and managing of water consumption volumes which form an integral part of water demand management."

Mrs Van der Walt said the draft Bylaw will be of interest to anyone considering building a new home, developers, plumbers and drainlayers. It will also be of interest to homeowners and the public as it sets out expectations in terms of appropriate use and access to our water supply system.

The consultation period starts today, 22 June 2020, and runs through to Monday 27 July 2020. Once all submissions have been considered the draft Water Supply Bylaw will be updated and presented back to Council for adoption. Once adopted, the 2020 Bylaw will be in effect.

Copies of the draft Water Supply Bylaw 2020, Summary of Information, Submission form and Frequently Asked Questions are available on Council’s website at www.horowhenua.govt.nz/draftwatersupplybylaw.

For any queries or to seek a print version of the draft Water Supply Bylaw 2020, please contact the Horowhenua District Council, Customer Service Centre on (06) 366 0999.