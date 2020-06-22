Have you seen Peter?

Monday, 22 June, 2020 - 19:30

Police are seeking sightings of 69-year-old Peter Franks.

Mr Franks was last seen leaving his Newtown home for a walk at around 9am this morning.

He was wearing light brown corduroy trousers, a navy blue/black polo jersey, a grey waterproof type jacket and "All Birds" shoes.

Police and his family are concerned for his well being.

He is thought to possibly be in the Newtown, Kilbirnie and Island Bay areas.

Anyone that has seen Mr Franks or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Police on 105.