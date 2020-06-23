Otago Polytechnic regrets student injury; to roll out health and safety activities

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 10:38

Otago Polytechnic is to embark on a suite of health and safety-related education programmes and awareness activities, totalling $275,000, as a result of a Court-Ordered Enforceable Undertaking.

The Court-Ordered Enforceable Undertaking was ordered by Judge K J Phillips in the Dunedin District Court on 18 June 2020. It is the result of a Worksafe New Zealand prosecution to which Otago Polytechnic had entered a guilty plea. Otago Polytechnic has also been ordered to pay $3432.45 in costs to Worksafe.

Otago Polytechnic has made reparations of $15,000 to a male student who suffered a partial amputation of a finger while operating a draw saw at Otago Polytechnic’s Dunedin campus on 18 April 2018.

Otago Polytechnic regrets the circumstances in which the student was injured.

"Our students are at the heart of everything we do," Otago Polytechnic Chief Executive Dr Megan Gibbons says. "We acknowledge the vulnerability of our students and of the victim in this incident. "We sincerely regret that the student suffered physical and emotional harm as a result. "We are committed to ensuring that no similar, or indeed different, incidents occur in any of our operations in the future."

Otago Polytechnic is committed to meeting its obligations under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 and has cooperated fully with WorkSafe. As a result of the incident on 18 April 2018, Otago Polytechnic took immediate and extensive remedial steps to address the work practices and work environment deemed deficient by Worksafe.

As a result of the Court-Ordered Enforceable Undertaking, Otago Polytechnic will develop a range of resources targeted at those new to the building industry, and others potentially more vulnerable, such as those for whom English is not their first language.

"We consulted closely with the wider construction industry to gauge their health and safety requirements," Dr Gibbons says. "We contacted several reputable construction companies in the Otago region to seek views on the Court-Ordered Enforceable Undertaking activities, including on the content of the training we intend to develop and provide to the community. "Overwhelmingly, the response from these organisations was positive and many expressed that the provision of alternative training methods (particularly online training) for the carpentry and construction industry would be hugely beneficial.

"This is a way for Otago Polytechnic to give back to the community including in relation to the construction of the new Dunedin Hospital, given Dunedin Hospital provided care for the student following the incident.

Otago Polytechnic will design and deliver the following:

Awareness Raising Campaign Otago Polytechnic will design and deliver a detailed safety campaign using the 18 April 2018 incident as a compelling story for taking action to manage hazards and risks associated with using building tools and machinery. Safety Training Otago Polytechnic will develop and deliver the following training modules, to be translated into other languages to meet the needs of the Otago workforce: 1. Health and Safety for worksite managers. 2. Safe working practices for the construction worksite.

3. A training course targeted at workers new to the construction industry or construction workers new to New Zealand.

4. A training course for senior construction workers, or managers/leaders in the construction industry

Provision of scholarships for construction courses Otago Polytechnic will offer three 50% scholarships in 2020 and a further three 50% scholarships to students who would not otherwise be eligible for "fees free" study, to enrol in any of its courses within the construction or health and safety disciplines.