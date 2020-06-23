Whio Dog remembered - DOC

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 11:02

The contributions of conservation paw-sonality Neo the Whio Dog, a German short haired pointer who located whio throughout New Zealand have been recognised after he died earlier this month at home in Opotiki at the age of 15.

Neo was involved extensively in work to map whio populations, as DOC, alongside partner Genesis Energy established a network of sites where intensive trapping and breeding assistance are undertaken to boost whio numbers in the wild throughout New Zealand.

Neo also became a founding member of the Conservation Dog Programme, continuing in his role finding whio.

Dogs’ super-smelling abilities mean they can sniff out difficult to locate whio, with the ability to indicate scent from even a feather. As well as his help in monitoring whio numbers, Neo located nests, from which eggs are collected to be used in captive breeding programmes.

Handler, Department of Conservation Ranger Andy Glaser fondly remembers Neo’s first encounter with whio on the Te Waiiti River in Te Urewera.

"As we both sat on the side of the river together, the gentle breeze suddenly shifted and brought the scent of whio to his nose and he went into a sitting point. However, not being an easy posture to hold sitting; he gradually toppled over like a felled tree, rigid as a board even when he hit the ground. But he gracefully got back up again and switched to a straight foreleg point."

In addition to getting his nose and paws dirty in the sniffing and searching business, Neo was a paw-bassador for whio, visiting schools and community groups.

"As his popularity grew, he was requested to attend advocacy events demonstrating his highly skilled nose in finding a single feather the kids would hide," Andy says.

His legacy will continue to be carried by his grandson Beau (a fully-certified whio detection dog) and his great-grandson Max (an interim certified whio detection dog), who have stepped up to fill the big paw prints their grandad Neo has left behind.

Neo had his own facebook page and was the face behind many whio and Conservation Dog Programme campaigns. He will be sorely missed by his human family and all that loved him.

RIP Neo.