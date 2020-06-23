Early preparation work underway for Clyde River Park - Council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 11:59

Arborists are working near the Clutha Mata-au River below Clyde township this week as preparations begin for a new walking track and enhancement of existing riverside tracks as part of the development of the Clyde River Park recreation area.

The Clyde River Park is focused on re-defining and re-imagining the existing river edge reserve as Clyde’s primary landscape and visitor experience. It includes forging improved connection and access between the park and the town, and links with and is a key element of the Clyde Heritage Precinct Street upgrade.

A new walking and cycling track will be created from Miner’s Lane to link up with tracks in the River Park area. Arborists will be working to clear poplars and non-native plants along the proposed track route.

They will also be working beside the existing lower track that follows the river from the Clyde Bridge to the cul-de-sac at the end of the sealed access road below Miners Lane. For safety reasons, the tracks from the Clyde Bridge and the Clyde War Memorial will be closed at times while this work is underway.

This lower track will be developed to include both a walkway and car access.

New native plantings will be added in both areas as part of the overall plan.

"It’s good to get this project underway and a real opportunity for Council to contribute to local work opportunities after the COVD-19 slowdown," said Capital Project Programmes Manager Patrick Keenan.

Detailed design work will be completed in the next few months, however, Council is taking the opportunity to begin work on those parts of the project that can be done in advance.