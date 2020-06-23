Two-vehicle crash in Burnham, Selwyn - NZ Police

|
Police are responding to report of a crash on Two Chain Road in Burnham, Selwyn.
The two-vehicle crash was reported around 12.40pm and the vehicles are blocking both lanes.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The road is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area, if possible.
