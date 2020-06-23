Final stretch of pathway project approaching - Taupo District Council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 14:29

This week sees the Great Lake Pathway project move onto Lake Terrace in the final step towards its completion.

The last area of work is the almost kilometre stretch between the water treatment plant lookout, opposite the fire station, to Hot Water Beach, opposite Taharepa Reserve.

Landscape architect Fraser Scott is delighted with the job so far and is looking forward to this section also being completed.

"Our team of contractors and parks and reserves council staff have done a great job bringing this all together. This next section on Lake Terrace is an important one, as it sees a high volume of path users daily. We’re looking to have as little disruption to everyone as possible, so this part of the project will be split into three sections, so detours off the path are kept to a minimum to ensure everyone’s safety, "he said.

Fencing and signage will be erected today, Tuesday 23 June, with the uplifting of pavers beginning from tomorrow.