Dunedin projects receive Innovating Streets funds

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 14:58

Two Dunedin City Council street improvement projects have been chosen by the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to be 90% funded by the Innovating Streets pilot fund.

The Tertiary Precinct and Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets projects were chosen as the DCC proposed a community focused and trial approach to deliver infrastructure improvements to achieve safer, more accessible and people-friendly streets.

DCC Group Manager Transport Jeanine Benson says, "Waka Kotahi saw the good results from our recent street improvement projects, such as the Central City Schools Cluster, which tested what works for communities. Now the agency wants to support and learn from these next two projects we’re planning.

"We’re pleased the agency supports our approach of making quick, low-cost, scalable improvements and listening to community feedback to help create safer, healthier, more vibrant spaces in our neighbourhoods."

The aim of the Tertiary Precinct project is to improve the safety and accessibility for pedestrians, bus users, people in cars and on bikes in the campus area. It also aims to turn the streets into a more people-friendly place and a destination where people enjoy spending time.

As part of this, the DCC will work with Otago Regional Council to trial a bus super stop on Albany Street near the Clubs and Societies building. A new crossing is also proposed in this location to enable bus users and other pedestrians to safely cross the road there.

Other proposed trials are on Union Street East to create more space for the large numbers of pedestrians who use the area every day to move between lectures and meetings.

"This trial has been planned with our project partners, the University of Otago and Otago Polytechnic. Now that funding has been granted, we aim to talk to student representatives and other stakeholders about implementation plans," Ms Benson said.

Trials are likely to be installed early next year and people will be able to have their say on them. Feedback and trial results will feed into the project’s design process for permanent infrastructure improvements.

The Mosgiel-Taieri Safer School Streets project aims to make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and bike to and from four Mosgiel and Outram schools. The Mosgiel-Taieri Community Board, schools, parents and students have expressed concern about driver behaviour in Mosgiel and Outram, such as speeding and the lack of safe crossing points.

Proposed trials include new crossing points and upgrades of existing crossings and intersection improvements.

"We will continue to work closely with the board and schools regarding implementation of trials and will respond to feedback received from the community."

Trial infrastructure is likely to be installed early next year and people will be able to have their say on it.

The tertiary project will cost $300,000 (the DCC’s share is $30,000) and the Mosgiel-Taieri project $115,000 (DCC $11,500).