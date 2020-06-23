No confirmed, active or probable cases in Northland - Northland DHB

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 15:40

Northland DHB has seen an increase in demand for Covid-19 testing on the back of recent reports of confirmed cases at the border and government managed quarantine.

"Currently there are NO active, confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Northland, we have not had a case since April 24", confirmed Medical Officer of Health, Dr Jose Ortega.

Speculation about recent arrivals travelling to Northland for tangi or home to whānau, has led to increased anxiety.

Dr Ortega confirmed those who left managed quarantine and travelled to Northlandhave been tested for Covid-19 and all returned negative results.

"They do not have Covid-19, they are free to travel and go about their lives, and there is no requirement to test anyone who has been in contact with them".

Northland DHB is continuing COVID-19 testing with increased hours at their Community Based Testing Centers and across the rohe, with Māori Health Providers mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visit.

Mobile clinics will improve access to those who are showing any symptoms.

Since the beginning of March over 12,000 tests have been administered via community testing in Northland.

Testing Center times and venues are published via the Northland DHB website.

https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19/covid-19-coronavirus-community-testing-centres/

Māori Health Providers

Whakawhiti Ora Pai - Far North

Te Hiku Hauora - Kaitaia

Hauora Hokianga - Hokianga

Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi - Kaikohe

Ngāti Hine Health Trust - Kawakawa, Moerewa

Te Ha Oranga - Kaipara

Whaingaroa Rūnanga - Kaeo

Whānau Ora Community Clinic - Whangaroa Health Services Trust - Kaeo

The mobile clinics will provide the following services:

General health and wellbeing checks

Flu vaccinations

COVID-19 testing for whānau who want to be tested

Community Based Testing Center Schedule and locations

Whangarei - Cricket Pavilion, Okara Drive (next to Semenoff Stadium) / Monday-Wednesday-Friday 9am-2pm / Saturday 10am-2pm / Sunday 10am-2pm

Dargaville - Dargaville Hospital / Monday-Wednesday-Friday 9am-2pm / Saturday 10am-2pm

Kerikeri - Turner Centre / Monday-Wednesday-Friday 9am-2pm / Saturday / 10am-2pm

Kataia - Kaitaia Hospital / Monday-Wednesday-Friday 9am-2pm / Saturday 10am-2pm

Kawakawa - Ngati Hine Health Trust, Raynor Street / Monday - Friday / 10am-2pm

Kaikohe - Te Hau Ora O Ngapuhi Camper @ RSA Carpark / Monday - Friday / 10am-2pm

Dr Ortega adds good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes is important, particularly coming into the winter months.

"Influenza and other seasonal illnesses present very similarly, if yourself or anyone in your whānau become unwell call Healthline on 0800 611 116 or your GP for advice."

For updated information about the current Covid-19 response nationally go to uniteforrecovery.govt.nz