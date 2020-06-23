Heavy rain forecast for late Wednesday onwards - council

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 15:43

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Wednesday night and Thursday, extending through to Saturday.

Our Council's Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler says "this is the same weather pattern we had for the Queen’s Birthday storm so expect significant rain. Where it lands is still uncertain but it’s more likely to be on the eastern seaboard than the Thames Coast".

Soil moisture levels are high across the Coromandel, which means run-off to catchments will be increased.

"A weather warning this early from MetService means another significant rain event, like that on Queen's Birthday weekend a few weeks ago, is coming and as usual people need to prepare for flooding, slips, power outages, road closures - our heavy weather business as usual, but with a bit extra this time," Mr Towler says.

"Tie down or secure your outdoor furniture, clear your drains and gutters, check that the street drains by your property are clear and check your neighbours," Mr Towler says.

Stay up to date:

Weather updates: MetService - https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail19.com/t/r-l-jktrsjl-jhuturjyp-g/

State Highways (SH25, SH25A, SH26 in the Coromandel): NZTA NZTA. You can also call NZTA on 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49) for traffic and travel information. You can also use their journey-planning website to plan the best route for your journey, taking into account known issues and traffic on state highways.

Council roads: We will post regular updates on our Council's Facebook page as well as on our website and email newsletters. If you see an issue that needs attention, call us on 07 868 0200.

Local radio - Check stations and frequencies here.

Red Cross Hazards App - alerts about hazards. Download from the App Store or Google Play.

Emergency Mobile Alert - these can be sent to your mobile phone, without needing to download an app or sign up. Check if your phone is capable of receiving them, here

Waikato Regional Council has set up an online hub for rainfall and flood-related information to help people more easily keep up to date with severe weather events in the region. It can be found here.

Also follow Waikato Civil Defence on Facebook here and check out their website for updates here.

Know your neighbours - phone each other in an emergency, especially vulnerable people, to check if they're OK.

To report a power outage, contact Powerco or your provider.

For more on these channels, and other information about staying informed in emergencies, go to the Civil Defence "Never Happens" website - https://thames-coromandeldistrictcouncil.cmail19.com/t/r-l-jktrsjl-jhuturjyp-jh/