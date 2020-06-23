Emergency services are responding to a serious crash near Featherston

Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 - 15:46

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 53 between Number One Line and South Featherston Road.

Police were called to the two-car crash about 1:50pm.

One person has been seriously injured and another person has received moderate injuries.

The road is currently closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or expect delays.